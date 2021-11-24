TV legend Gloria Hunniford officially opens retirement village's sales suite just outside of Bedford

In the first milestone for the £60 million scheme, TV and radio presenter Gloria Hunniford joined Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson to officially open a new sales suite.

It will allow visitors to see plans for Elderswell retirement village for themselves and gain a better understanding of the development.

Once complete, Elderswell - in Turvey - will offer 130 age-appropriate homes, as well as state-of-the-art facilities for both residents and the village.

Gloria Hunniford and Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson officially open the new sales suite

The scheme - operated by Iater living specialist Inspired Villages - will also create around 50 jobs during the three-year construction programme, with a further 25 operational jobs on completion.

Gloria Hunniford said: “The plans for this new village look incredible and it was wonderful to have the opportunity to spend time with some potential future residents.”

James Cobb, director at Inspired Villages, said: “Our philosophy is centred around looking after residents’ physical, social, financial and mental health and encouraging them to enjoy a healthy, happy and independent life."