Tributes to Ampthill Freemason who died of a 'broken heart' just weeks after his wife

Over 100 freemasons paid their respects to Alan Bowers on April 12 - who died a ‘broken heart’ just weeks after his wife.

Alan, aged 82, was the founding member of Ampthill's Manor Court Lodge Masonic centre.

Just two weeks after the death of his wife Betty (who was better known as Flossie) in January, Alan was taken to hospital after catching Covid.

Alan Bowers died in March at the age of 82.

He never returned home to Pulloxhill and died on March 11.

Alan was a highly regarded Freemason in the county and had received the Provincial Grand Masters Award of Merit for his service and dedication to Freemasonry.

As well as being secretary of Ampthill’s Manor Court Lodge, he was a member of 12 other lodges in Bedfordshire, London, Jersey and Israel.

Freemasons at Alan's funeral on April 12.

He had been worshipful master of several of them and regularly attended their meetings

His nephew, Kevin Molyneaux said: “He dedicated his whole life to Freemasonry and raised thousands for charities.”

Paying tribute to Alan, a friend said: “Whatever the medical reasons given for Alan’s death, we all know he died of a broken heart.

“He couldn’t face life without his beloved wife and now, tragically, they are together again."

For many years Alan ran the Skoda dealership in Ampthill and became one of the highest-ranking Masons throughout Bedfordshire.