Professor John Matthews - photo used with permission from the Institution of Agricultural Engineers

Tributes have been paid to an agricultural engineer based in Silsoe, following his death at the age of 95.

Professor John Matthews CBE joined the National Institute of Agricultural Engineering (NIAE) in Silsoe in 1959, eventually going on to lead the institute’s Tractor and Ergonomics Department.

A former colleague of John’s at the NIAE Andy Scarlett recalled to National World how he was "instrumental in measuring the noise and vibration levels experienced by tractor drivers.

"He studied the effectiveness of tractor suspension seats, contributed to work on suspended tractor cabs and showed direct linkage between tractor driver comfort and in-field productivity, and also the actual health hazards that noise and vibration posed to tractor drivers in the UK."

Andy concluded: "John made a major contribution to agricultural engineering research and development in both the UK and Europe.

"This had a direct impact on any ‘classic’ tractor you may see today.

"As far as the UK is concerned, I’d go so far as to suggest his contribution, both practical and political, was probably greater than anyone else I have known."

John was born in the village of Steeple Claydon in Buckinghamshire in 1930, and was driving tractors on a neighbouring farm before the age of nine.

John served as President of the Institution of Agricultural Engineers (IAgrE), based in Cranfield, from 1986 to 1988, including during the organisation’s 50th year, where he planted a Golden Jubilee tree at the institution’s Belfast branch.

In a piece published in the Members Memories section of the IAgrE’s website John wrote: "I thank my lucky stars that agricultural engineering has provided me with the best career I could imagine.

"The scope of activities and opportunities has been unmatched by other industries and the resulting "products" - food and the rural environment - give us a high moral status.

"I feel that I can look back on playing a major role in developing faster, safer and more efficient tractors, in launching robotic milking and in defining the concept of ‘precision agriculture.’

"My career has meant much travel and, partly thanks to being chairman of three international committees and carrying out more than a dozen consultancies, I have visited 40 countries!

"Thus many anecdotes could be recounted. Typical are being booked by a Bedford travel agent into a German sanatorium rather than a hotel and a mix up with a Dover ferry, which returned to the quayside, believing that the three NIAE staff who had ‘missed’ the boat were senior Government Ministers!"

After retiring in July 1990, John continued in public service, chairing the governing body of Luton College of Higher Education during its transition to university status in 1993, and becoming the first pro-chancellor of the University of Bedfordshire.

He spent the final three decades of his life in Aberporth in Wales, before his death at the age of 95.

