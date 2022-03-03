Tributes paid to former Bedford councillor Sigi Marsh

Sigi Marsh

Bedford Borough Council has paid tribute to an inspirational and dynamic former councillor.

Sigrid Marsh - known as Sigi - was an active councillor for Goldington Ward between 1977 and 1990.

She leaves her husband John - also a former Bedford Borough Councillor - her daughter Bridget and grandson Max.

Sigi was well-known in the area as a hardworking councillor, involved in many local and personal issues and in local campaigning.

She was especially concerned with planning and housing issues, and her wide involvement, outgoing nature, and wicked sense of humour made her many friends.

One of her former council colleagues, Tony Lennon, said: “Sigi joined in our first successful local Goldington Ward campaign in 1973, then at the following election she became a councillor herself. She was a dynamic driving force in the area and on the Borough Council, was popular and will be greatly missed.”

Mayor Dave Hodgson added: “I knew Sigi for about 40 years. She cared about getting things done for people in need, about making a difference. She was inspirational and we will miss her.”