Flag at Borough Hall was lowered to half mast

Stephen Moon

Tributes have been paid to a ‘wise’ and ‘talented’ councillor who has died suddenly last night (March 30).

Bedford Conservative Council Group announced the death of Great Barford Ward councillor Stephen Moon this afternoon. The flag at Borough Hall was lowered to half mast as a mark of respect.

The former Conservative Group Leader had served on Bedford Borough Council since 2011, and was standing for re-election.

In addition to his role as group leader from 2013 to 2019, had more recently been chair of the budget scrutiny committee. Stephen also served a term as a councillor on the London Borough of Camden in the 1980s.

Current Conservative Group Leader, Cllr Graeme Coombes said: "We are extremely saddened at the passing of such a valued friend and respected colleague.

"Stephen led the Group with distinction during his time as Leader, with a natural flair and a no-nonsense sense of responsibility. His sharp mind and forensic ability to grasp the small details, were self-evident whenever discussing the Council's finances. His detailed knowledge of planning and in particular the Local Plan, was well valued by his Conservative colleagues. He respected greatly the residents he represented, and in turn they appreciated his support on many issues.

“Stephen was very much looking forward to standing again to serve the people of Great Barford ward at the Local Elections in May, and took his responsibilities as a ward Councillor seriously. Stephen had a great sense of humour and was always available for a few words of advice when needed. I shall miss his wise counsel and sharp wit and the Conservative Group has lost a true friend. Our condolences go to his wife, Martine, his two sons and his wider family and friends."

Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson said: "Stephen was a talented councillor who always conducted himself on the Council with great dignity and politeness to everyone. The Council will miss his thoughtful and informed contributions. My thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues."

