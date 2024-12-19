Tribute to former Bedford Times journalist who died a year after cancer diagnosis

Jacquie Manners, pictured at her wedding celebration to Paul Frith in June this year

Tributes have been paid to a former Bedford Times journalist and news editor who has died aged 65.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedford Businesswoman Jacquie Manners died on Sunday, December 15 after a cancer diagnosis in January this year.

Born May 2, 1959, Jacquie grew up to be a journalist and news editor working at the Beds Times and other publications. In 1985 she made a move she likened to 'poacher turned gamekeeper’ by setting up her own public relations consultancy Presstige PR, later to become Manners PR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacquie represented many Bedfordshire businesses and organisations including Charles Wells, Beds and Luton Fire and Rescue Service, Love Bedford and The Bedford College Group, forming long-standing friendships wherever she worked.

Jacquie’s sister, Jane Andrews, worked with her at Manners PR from 1996.

She said: “You couldn’t go anywhere in Bedford with Jacquie without bumping into someone she knew. Jacquie was much loved and respected by all who knew her and she was passionate about supporting Bedford and its local businesses and charities.”

Daughter to David and Pauline, sister to Michael and Jane and wife to Paul Frith, whom she married earlier this year, Jacquie will be sorely missed by all her family and many friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a memorial service at Elstow Abbey on Thursday, January 2 at 2.30pm followed by a celebration of her life at The Addison Centre Kempston. Family flowers only please and any donations to the Elstow St Mary and St Helena Abbey fund via www.parishgiving.org.uk