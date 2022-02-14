Tree planting marks friendship between Bedford and the West Bank

Bedford Friends of Al Walaja (BFoAW) planted an elm tree yesterday (Sunday) to mark the friendship between the town and Al Walaja in the West Bank, Palestine.

And they weren't the only ones - as on the same day, the villagers of Al Walaja planted an olive tree to honour the friendship.

In Bedford, the mayor, Dave Hodgson, joined Rob Wall of BFoAW as well as representatives of all four parties on the council to demonstrate their breadth of support.

Bedford Friends of Al Walaja