Trains in need of repairs cause travel disruption for passengers on Milton Keynes to Bedford line

Train repairs have caused disruption on the Bedford to Bletchley line today

Some rail services have been cancelled on the Bletchley to Bedford line due to trains needing repairs.

National Rail has today (Wednesday June 18) put out a warning for passengers to check whether their train is running before they set off.

A spokesperson said: “More trains than usual needing repairs at the same time between Bletchley and Bedford means that fewer trains are able to run on the line. As a result, a reduced service is currently in operation between these stations.”

They added: “Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

A rail replacement transport is in operation between Bletchley and Bedford in place of any cancelled services.

You can check your journey using the National Rail Journey Planner here.

The spokesperson said: “Please be advised that replacement vehicles may be busier than usual, and you should allow extra time for your journey.

“You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey...Keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.”