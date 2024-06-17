Train delays to Bedford now at a minimum after passenger falls ill
Rail travel was affected this morning (Monday) after a passenger fell ill.
The line towards Bedford was blocked at 9.30am following the incident in St Albans.
It looks like things are back to normal with a few minor delays of about 20 minutes – but you can still use your normal route to travel.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.