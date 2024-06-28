Former Bedfordshire Lord-Lieutenant Helen Nellis after being awarded an honorary doctorate by Cranfield University

Bedfordshire’s first ever female Lord-Lieutenant, Helen Nellis, was bestowed with an honorary doctorate at a special ceremony at Cranfield University this week (June 26).

The former chair of Bedfordshire Health Authority and Bedford Hospitals’ NHS Trust was one of seven recipients recognised at the event.

She was described as ‘trailblazing’ by Vice Chancellor and chief executive Professor Dame Karen Holford who added: “Over her long and varied career, Helen’s work has created so much positive change and it’s inspiring to see her strive to make the world a better place.

“It’s an honour to celebrate her many achievements with an honorary degree.”

After the ceremony Helen said: “To be recognised by such a prestigious organisation is wonderful.

“I am deeply honoured to receive an Honorary Doctorate of Science from Cranfield University which is internationally acclaimed for its groundbreaking research and innovation.

“The University, located in Bedfordshire and the UK’s only wholly postgraduate institution, is at the forefront of global leadership in many of the complex questions of our time.

“I look forward to continuing to be its most enthusiastic ambassador.”

Appointed by the late Queen as Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire in 2011, Helen was the first woman in 500 years to hold the post in the county, poignantly retiring the day before the Monarch died.

The Welsh-born mother-of-three served for seven years and transformed the position with her determination to build compassionate and cohesive communities where everyone is valued.

She was renowned for her stylish hats – many made by Luton milliners – and her warm, genuine interest in everyone she met.

She said: “I remain deeply committed to the people of Bedfordshire and the work so many do, quietly and without fanfare, to build a kinder and fairer society where all can feel a sense of opportunity and belonging.

“My tenure as Lord-Lieutenant has left an indelible mark on me and enabled me to understand the difference each of us can make if we open our eyes and hearts to our neighbours.

“The world’s problems are undoubtedly huge but so is our ability to work together to find the best in each other.”

Helen’s career has spanned the law (she is a qualified barrister), higher education, health and commerce.

She now has a consultancy as an executive coach specialising in the development of visionary, ethical board-level leaders.

She is also trustee, president and patron of several charities including Keech Hospice Care, Bedfordshire MS Therapy Centre, Forest of Marston Vale, Bosom Pals Breast Cancer, Shuttleworth Volunteer Fire Service and Bedford Hospital Charity and Friends.

Previously the former Lord-Lieutenant was awarded a CVO (Commander of the Royal Victoria Order) for exceptional services to the late Queen and country, and a CStJ (Commander of the Order of St John) for services to humanity.

For many years, Helen and her husband Professor Joe Nellis CBE have created great friendships and supported development projects in Ghana, including a school building.

On a more personal note, the new Honorary Doctor has recently become a grandmother.