Traffic lights in darkness after power cut hits most of Bedford
Many traffic lights across Bedford are out of use following a power cut yesterday evening (Monday).
Between 4.30pm and 6.30pm, most of the town endured intermittent power cuts.
According to a statement from UK Power Networks: “Due to a faulty piece of high voltage network equipment we’ve had to turn off your power.”
Several thousand homes were affected – nearly 52,000 properties according to UK Power Networks.
In a post on social media from Bedford Borough Council, it said: “Following the power cuts we are aware of many traffic lights not currently working. Please approach these cautiously and be patient with other drivers, our teams are working on resolving this as soon as possible.”
