Aim to ‘create town centres that people are proud to live in and excited to visit’

Bedford Borough Council has published a new “Town Centres Vision” plan

A new ‘Town Centres Vision’ has been published aimed at making Bedford a better place to live, work and visit.

Bedford Borough Council is planning a series of short, medium and long-term projects that will benefit both Bedford and Kempston.

The aim is to revitalise the town centres into vibrant hubs that offer shopping and community services, along with leisure, cultural, business and residential spaces with distinctive quarters that reflect history, heritage and culture.

Ultimately it’s hoped the vision will help “create town centres that people are proud to live in and excited to visit.”

Some of the improvements in Bedford include changes to the railway station area, Greyfriars and Mayes Yard Quarter, along with edge of town improvements including the Prebend Street, Ford End Road, Kingsway and Independent Quarters along with creating a new Bedford Blues Health Village.

Environmental improvements are planned for St Paul’s Square, Charter Lane and Horne Lane, Midland Road and Silver Street. Projects to enhance other areas including the High Street Heritage Action, Bromham Road, Dame Alice Street, St Cuthbert’s Street and Castle Road are also being targeted.

A Kempston regeneration scheme would include creating a new health hub, renovating The Grange to create a new cafe and community events space, refurbishing the Saxon Centre office block and replacing Kempston Mill Bridge and Back Channel Bridge.

More information including a map with key planned projects can be found here.

A big part of the new vision will also focus on connectivity across the borough, improving gateways into Bedford and Kempston. The council also intends to use the river and parks to link the town centres to the wider areas of the borough and link to some of the area’s hidden gems.

In addition, the vision highlights the importance of improving Bedford’s place as a “Town of Markets” – ensuring the town centres are well managed, clean and accessible, and bringing investment into the areas to encourage jobs and prosperity.

It has been proposed that £10m is allocated in the council’s forward capital programme, which will be considered as part of the 2024/25 budget preparation process.

Councillor Andrea Spice, cabinet member for town centres and planning, said: “I am delighted that we have agreed a new Town Centre vision for Bedford and Kempston at another yet another positive and productive meeting of the Council’s Executive.

"This vision outlines our aspirations for the Bedford and Kempston town centres, detailing our framework for making them areas where people want to live, work, shop and spend time.

“The role of the town centre is changing and we want to be ambitious about the future. That’s why we’ll be working with local businesses and residents to understand how they would like to see this vision brought to life in a meaningful way.”