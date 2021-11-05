Top award for Flitwick Scouts - and two brand new groups for youngsters aged 4 and 5 opening

Flitwick Scouts award winners

More than 20 members of Flitwick Scout Group attended an awards presentation to see their hard work recognised.

The County "top awards" presentation event at Redborne School in Ampthill was attended by the group's Beavers (aged six to eight), Cubs (aged eight to 10) and Scouts (aged 10 to 14).

Martin Wesley, lead volunteer for Bedfordshire Scouts said: “It’s quite remarkable that these children have been able to achieve these awards as for the best part of 18 months Scouts have not been able to meet face to face or go camping.”

To earn the award the children had to gain challenge badges, including Skills, Outdoors, Team Working and Adventure plus activity badges that range from cooking to pioneering, astronomy to skating and IT to model making.

Recipient Josh Boyle said: “I was really proud to receive my award. My favourite badge was the Outdoor challenge as we put up a tent, made a fire and cooked some food. I’m now working towards my Silver award in Cubs.”

Darren Reeve, lead volunteer for Flitwick Scouts said: “The volunteers within the group, the children and their parents and carers have worked really hard to ensure these awards are achieved.

"Not every child achieves these awards and it is great to see that despite the obstacles of the last 18 months these children have persevered to get the top award for their section.

"With most of the restrictions now lifted, some of the activities we’ve been able to resume have included camping, climbing, paddle boarding and science experiments.”

Darren added: “We are opening two Squirrel dreys (boys and girls aged four and five). One will be on a Thursday afternoon and the other on a Saturday morning. This will give us over 260 children in the group aged from four to 14.

"When you add the 30 from the associated Explorer Unit, we are providing something special for the young people in Flitwick.

"It’s great that some parents and carers have stepped forward to help with the new section. We are always looking out for volunteers who can join our award winning team and help with any of our sections.”