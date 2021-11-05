Tom Grennan dropped in to his old school today for a surprise one-off gig for Children In Need.

It’s been 15 years since he was last at the school - so it was a huge surprise for all the current students and teachers to see him there.

Today, schoolchildren across the country have been dressing up and tuning into their local radio station to sing along to ‘By Your Side’ by Calvin Harris Ft Tom Grennan as part of the ‘Big Fancy Dress Singalong’ to raise money for Children In Need.

Tom Grennan performs at his former school in aid of Children In Need

The pupils at St Josephs and St Gregory’s Catholic school in Bedford got a big shock when they realised they weren’t just singing along to a song, but that they were singing along with Tom Grennan and Pudsey!

Avisha, a student at the school said “Everybody was really surprised to see him”

Victor, another student, said “I was just so surprised; everyone in their costumes looked so colourful, it was so exciting that moment that I saw him for the first time in person.”

They all sang and danced along with Tom as he performed in his old school hall this morning.

Children donned fancy dress for the event

All the funds raised as part of the singalong will go specifically towards children’s mental health.

Tom and Pudsey lead the singing