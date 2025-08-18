TikTok video appears to show rhino leaving horn hole in visitor's car at Woburn Safari Park after inquisitive nudge

Woburn Safari Park says it has not spoken to the occupants of a car who posted a video on TikTok which shows damage to their vehicle they claim was caused by one of the resident rhinos.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

User Chelsea Leigh posted a video on the social media platform on Friday August 15 showing the moments after a rhino had damaged their vehicle.

The beautiful beast is seen walking around the front of their vehicle, while the occupants can be heard exclaiming ‘Oh my God’ and ‘it actually did something to the car’ after realising the animal had left its mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video, which is accompanied by the song Oh No by Kreepa, then cuts to a photo of a large hole at the front of the vehicle, which is shaped like a rhino horn.

Woburn Safari Park. Photo: Google Maps Street View

In a statement provided to the MK Citizen, Woburn Safari Park said they had not had any direct contact with either the passenger or driver of the vehicle.

“Woburn Safari Park is a drive-through wildlife experience, where visitors travel through the natural parkland enclosures of our resident animals,” a spokesperson said.

“While extremely rare, there are occasions when animals may come into contact with vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To mitigate this, clear signage is displayed throughout the park advising drivers to drive slowly throughout the reserves.

“We have reviewed the recent video circulating on social media and can confirm that there is no record of any contact with the park regarding this grey vehicle having been impacted by an animal.

“The green Land Rover shown in the video was the Head of Section for the drive-through and was allowing the animal to enter the animal house.

“At no point did the people within the car inform our Head of Section of any concerns, and he watched the car continue to drive around the park.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.