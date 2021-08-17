Tickets on sale as comedians Sara Pascoe, Jo Caulfield and Patrick Monahan head to Bedford

September is a big month for Castle Comedy with Sara Pascoe, Jo Caulfield and Patrick Monahan all heading to Bedford.

First up on Friday, September 3 is Comedy in the Sun at Russell Park.

Castle Comedy and The Comedy Cow have teamed up with the Bedford Running Festival.

Sara Pascoe

Sara Pascoe from Comedy Central's Guessable as well as Mock the Week will be appearing - and that's not all.

Jo Caulfield from Have I Got News For You and Just a Minute - and Patrick Monahan, winner of ITV1’s Show me the Funny are also on the bill.

And on Thursday September 16, Castle Comedy hosts the Bedford heat of the British Comedian of the Year at the Quarry Theatre.

Some of the UK’s top acts will do their best 10-minute sets to impress you in the hope of winning a cash prize of over £10,000.

And the best thing is you - the audience - get to vote on who should win.