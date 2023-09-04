Tickets now on sale for Wrest Park light trail in Bedfordshire, proving it's not too early to think about Christmas
Tickets are now up for grabs for a new Christmas lights trail within the grounds of Wrest Park in Silsoe.
I know what you’re thinking – Christmas? But, it’s never too early to get organised.
Advertisement
Advertisement
According to Kilimanjaro Live and English Heritage, there’ll be surprises at every corner, with festive food, warming cocktails and picture-perfect moments.
Internationally renowned and award-winning creative director Katherine Jewkes will work alongside light art pioneers, Illumaphonium, to bring together a trail of spectacular illuminations and installations.
The lighting will complement the stunning grounds of Wrest Park, with the 18th century mansion gently lit; as well as installations which take into account the designs of the gardens.
Illumaphonium’s interactive installation, with a trail of 25 mirrored monoliths, will also take visitors through a maze of reflection and light.
Christmas at Wrest Park will run from December 1 through to January 1.