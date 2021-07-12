Thurleigh Playing Field near Bedford gets £5k boost - and is matched by parish council

Bedford Borough Council has awarded £5,000 to Thurleigh Playing Field to help improve the site’s facilities and make the area more accessible.

One of the major improvements taking place is the installation of a new patio area, which will be usable by residents, spectators who are watching sports on the playing field, or parents and families using the children’s play area.

Thurleigh Playing Field will also install an additional entrance to toilets and amenities in the social club to make sure that people who have a disability, or are less mobile, have the same access as other users.

Thurleigh Playing Field

Dave Hodgson, Bedford mayor, said: “The project being undertaken at Thurleigh Playing Field is exactly what we look for when allocating funding through the Rural Grant Scheme.

"The project not only delivers great community value for residents of Thurleigh, it will also use local businesses to carry out the works. We’re excited to see the finished project and look forward to local residents getting to enjoy this new and improved space.”