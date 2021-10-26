Three weekends of Christmas markets to replace Bedford fireworks display

Bedford' s traditional Christmas fireworks display won't take place this year - but instead will be replaced by three weekends of markets, free events and entertainment.

Organised by Bedford Borough Council and BedfordBID, the aim is to ensure the town is more Covid safe as we head to the festive season.

On just one of those weekends, there will be a two-day artisan market in partnership with Made in Bedford.

Last year's Christmas lights in Bedford

And the Christmas lights will be turned on from Monday, November 22.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “After last year’s restrictions, I am really excited that we can get some great outdoor events happening in town centre in the run-up to Christmas this year.