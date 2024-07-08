Three separate fire crews tackle arson at derelict building in Maulden

By Clare Turner
Published 8th Jul 2024, 16:40 BST
Fire crews were called to an arson at a derelict farm building in Limbersey Lane, Maulden, on Sunday (July 7)
Crews from Kempston, Toddington and Bedford were called to a blaze last night (Sunday).

Firebugs set light to a derelict farm building in Limbersey Lane, Maulden at 9pm. Firefighters used a short extension and jets to extinguish the blaze – and Beds Fire & Rescue confirmed the cause was deliberate.

