Three separate fire crews tackle arson at derelict building in Maulden
Crews from Kempston, Toddington and Bedford were called to a blaze last night (Sunday).
Firebugs set light to a derelict farm building in Limbersey Lane, Maulden at 9pm. Firefighters used a short extension and jets to extinguish the blaze – and Beds Fire & Rescue confirmed the cause was deliberate.
