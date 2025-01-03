Three people seriously injured in Houghton Conquest crash

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

Three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Houghton Conquest yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

At around 12.30pm a white Jeep, white Vauxhall Vivaro and white Renault Kangoo Maxi collided at the junction of the B530 Ampthill Road and Bedford Road in the village.

Three people suffered serious injuries following the crash and required hospital treatment, while three more suffered minor injuries.

One person was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Sergeant Jamie Cooper from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: “We are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to get in touch.

“We know that some vehicles drove past the scene immediately after the collision and we want to hear from them as a matter of urgency, particularly if they have dashcams fitted.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call 101 quoting Operation Dowden or submit details through the Bedfordshire Police website.