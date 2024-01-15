Three people in hospital and one arrested following four-vehicle collision on Bedford's A421

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries and one man has been arrested a four-vehicle collision on the A421 on Saturday (January 13).

At around 10.40pm, emergency services were called to reports of a collision involving a grey BMW, silver Vauxhall, black Audi and blue BMW on the westbound carriageway between the A600 and A6 junctions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One person currently remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital and one man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

The collision happened on the A421 westbound carriageway between the A600 and A6 junctions on Saturday (January 13) at around 10.40pm

Detective Sergeant Shona Birkby from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This was a very serious incident and our thoughts are with those involved.

“We are working to gather as much evidence as possible to establish the circumstances around the collision.

“We’re particularly interested to hear from anyone who was travelling along the A421 at that time and has information or dashcam footage that may support our investigation.”