Three members of the same Bedford family die in Italian road crash

Three members of the same family in Bedford have died in Italy.

According to reports in Italian media, Antonino Marsala, 40, his wife Raffaella Marsala, 32, and their son Lorenzo, 15, were involved in a road collision in the country.

Antonino will be known to many in Bedford as an MOT tester at Vindis – and Raffaella, who used to work at the Toby Carvery in Goldington Road, where she was beloved by her customers.

There have been several tributes to the family on social media

She was a former pupil at St Thomas More Catholic School in Tyne Crescent before studying at Bedford College.