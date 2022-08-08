Three members of the same Bedford family die in Italian road crash

According to reports in Italian media, Antonino Marsala, 40, his wife Raffaella Marsala, 32, and their son Lorenzo, 15, were involved in a road collision in the country.
Antonino will be known to many in Bedford as an MOT tester at Vindis – and Raffaella, who used to work at the Toby Carvery in Goldington Road, where she was beloved by her customers.
She was a former pupil at St Thomas More Catholic School in Tyne Crescent before studying at Bedford College.
Investigations are ongoing in Italy into the cause of the accident which reportedly involved two cars.