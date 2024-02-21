Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As river levels remain high following heavy rainfall, there are THREE flood alerts in Bedford – and the Environment Agency is urging the public to act now.

Areas most at risk are the brewery on Havelock Street, St Paul’s Square, Duckmill Lane, Longholme Boating Lake, Priory Marina, the hotel and girls school on Cardington Road and Castle Mill.

In Kempston, areas most at risk are Marina Court, Church Walk, Water Lane, Mill Lane, High Street, King William Close and Hillgrounds Road.

There are three flood warnings in place (Pixabay)

There is also a lesser flood alert around the River Great Ouse from Newport Pagnell to Roxton.

On the Environment Agency’s website, it said: “Further rainfall is expected today and tomorrow which will keep river levels high. Take care on riverside roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.”