Three e-scooters were seized and two individuals were found in breach of a closure order during a day of action by police in Bedford.

Members of the Bedford Community Policing Team spent around an hour and a half dealing with the issue of e-scooters on Tuesday September 30.

During the patrols, they seized three e-scooters that were being ridden without insurance, which are now expected to be destroyed.

In a social media post the team wrote: "We know e-scooters is something that has caused a lot of issues for a long time, especially in the town centre.

"As community officers we have pushed for a way to deal with them for a while as we know the impact it has when people are riding past pedestrians with no regard for their safety."

During the day of action, officers also visited Pinewood House, a property on Howard Street in Bedford that is the subject of a closure order due to previous incidents of anti-social behaviour.

Action was taken against two persons for breaching the order, with the police pledging to continue monitoring the location.

During the day of action, police in Bedford also conducted a weapon sweep around Castle Mound, and ran a test purchasing at shops around the town, with nine out of ten passing.

