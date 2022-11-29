Three Bedfordshire schools heading to Westminster for debating competition final

Six students from Bedfordshire are heading to Westminster after reaching the final of a schools’ debating competition.

The teams will represent Stockwood Park Academy, Bedford Modern School, and Sandy Secondary School at the final to be held at the Houses of Parliament on December 7.

The pupils impressed judges at the preliminary rounds of the second annual Schools’ Debating Competition held at Beds Police HQ in Kempston.

The competition was organised by Bedfordshire’s Police Crime Commissioner Festus Akinbusoye. He said: "My focus has been on encouraging young people to find, and use their voice in discussing some of the big issues of our day.

"It is inspiring to hear their views and see the level of talent our young people have in Bedfordshire. I thank the schools, pupils and their families for their ongoing support of this competition."

The topics for debate all had a link to policing.

Bedfordshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Dan Vajzovic, who was on the judging panel, said: “All the young people we heard from showed a great deal of intelligence, eloquence and understanding around some hugely complex issues facing policing.

“We are proud supporters of this competition and I’d like to say well done to all of the participants.”