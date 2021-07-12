Three arrests made during Euro 2020 finals as 2,500 people celebrated the game in Bedford

Three arrests were made in relation to the Euro 2020 finals last night - two for drunk and disorderly and one for possession of an offensive weapon.

Around 100 officers were involved in the policing operation across Bedfordshire with an estimated 2,500 people celebrating the game in Bedford town centre and along the Embankment.

Around 500 to 600 people were out and about in towns in the south of the county too.

The police in Bedford' High Street (Picture by Tony Margiocchi)

According to police, last night's match was largely enjoyed in the right spirit

Chief inspector Mark Farrant, who oversaw the police operation in Bedfordshire, said: “I’d like to say thank you to both our national and multinational fans in Bedfordshire - the response from them during the tournament has been excellent, with supporters getting behind their teams, but not overdoing it.

“We expected last night to be a busy night for the force but we are very pleased that the evening passed off relatively peacefully and the final was enjoyed by both sides in the right way.”

Annamaria Vecchio from Bedford said: “I would like to take a moment to say a very big thank you for the amazing job your officers did last night – we felt everyone involved was professional, kind and safeguarded everyone impeccably.

"Lots of families felt confident enough to bring their children to the festivities and saw not one ounce of trouble. Thank you for allowing us to celebrate in our loud and proud way.”