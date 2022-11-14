Thousands of more food parcels handed out in Bedford as cost-of-living crisis ramps up

Thousands of more food parcels were handed out between April and September in Bedford than over the same period in 2021, new figures show.

The Trussell Trust, which operates the UK's largest food bank network, says a "tsunami of need" is gripping the UK, as nationally, demand has outstripped donations for the first time.

The latest figures from the charity show 9,299 parcels were handed out at eight foodbanks run by the Trussell Trust in Bedford in the six months to the end of September – up 75% from 5,327 over the same period in 2021.

Emma Revie, chief executive at the Trussell Trust, said this winter is set to be "the hardest yet" for food banks and those they support.

“We know that with the right support and a stable and sufficient income, people don’t need to turn to food banks for support," she added.

"Over the last few years, the Government has acted to protect people who are struggling, and this action has made a difference. They must now act again.”

These figures cover food parcels handed out by the charity itself, but other organisations may also be providing support to those in need in the area.

Nationally, nearly half a million of the parcels handed out between April and September went to children.

This included 3,211 in Bedford – a 75% rise on 1,836 the year before.

The soaring cost of fuel, food and heating has caused unprecedented levels of demand for support.

And a recent survey by Trussell Trust found one in five food bank users were from working households.

It said the Government must "close the gap" between prices and incomes, in part by uprating benefits in line with inflation.

A spokesperson for the Department of Work and Pensions said: “We are directly supporting households in need following the aftershocks from the pandemic and Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, including sending another Cost-of-Living Payment this month.