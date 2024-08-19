This beautiful house was designed by Bedford High School architect Basil Champneys

It was designed by none other than Bedford High School architect Basil Champneys and has seven (yes, seven) bedrooms.

The house is in Chaucer Road and has more space than you can shake a very posh hockey stick at. It’s got a guide price of £850,000 and is on the market with Lane & Holmes, Bedford – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

Called Polam House, this stunning Victorian villa was built in 1876 and was once part of Polam School. It’s been brought bang up-to-date with a mega kitchen/breakfast/family room at the back, complete with the obligatory bi-fold doors to the garden.

Think tall bays and high ceilings, the wooden floors have been newly varnished and the property is decorated in Farrow & Ball. Lush…

1 . Living room This beautiful room features not only a huge bay window but French doors to the side

2 . Kitchen/breakfast/family room Newly fitted, the kitchen features extensive blue Shaker cabinetry and a ceramic Belfast sink

3 . Kitchen/breakfast/family room As well as this amazing space, there is also a separate dining room and separate sun room

4 . Kitchen/breakfast/family room The dining/snug space is connected to the garden via bi-fold doors