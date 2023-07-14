News you can trust since 1845
This amazing display on Bedford's Embankment took TWO workers just THREE DAYS

It’s to celebrate Bedford Rotary Club
By Clare Turner
Published 14th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

Now, this is impressive… especially if you’ve got a black thumb like me.

The carpet bed – which forms part of the Embankment floral bedding display – has been planted to celebrate Bedford Rotary Club's centenary year.

But get this: The hard work was done by just TWO members of staff; over THREE DAYS; with more than 6,000 plants.

The floral bedding display at The Embankment, BedfordThe floral bedding display at The Embankment, Bedford
For those who have got green fingers, the plants included in the display are alternanthera, echeveria, sempervivum, senecio serpens and the carpet bedding is surrounded with white begonias.

One impressed resident said: “The display looks wonderful and it’s a testament to the teams involved. Well done for all their hard work.”

At least it will get a good watering this weekend...

