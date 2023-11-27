News you can trust since 1845
This 4/5-bed home is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)This 4/5-bed home is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)
This 4/5-bed home is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)

This amazing Bedford barn-style house has its own heated outdoor pool and detached log cabin

It’s on the market for £1.15m
By Clare Turner
Published 27th Nov 2023, 17:20 GMT

Holy moly, I need to start doing the lottery again – this place is an absolute stunner but way out of reach for us mere mortals.

A four/five bedroom detached barn style house – in Main Road, Biddenham – it’s got high ceilings and plenty of light.

But what should really get your motor running is the outside.

Not only is there a detached log cabin – currently being used as a gym – but there’s also a heated training exercise pool.

The property is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford, with offers in excess of £1,150,000 considered – you can view the full Rightmove listing here

Other features include an open plan kitchen/breakfast/dining room, four bedrooms (though the study could easily become a fifth) and a double garage.

The spacious hallway has a staircase to a mezzanine galleried family room, and an exposed flagstone floor which continues into the kitchen and sitting room

1. Hallway

The spacious hallway has a staircase to a mezzanine galleried family room, and an exposed flagstone floor which continues into the kitchen and sitting room Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

The open plan kitchen/breakfast/dining room is the hub of the home and has a separate utility/boot room

2. Kitchen/breakfast/dining room

The open plan kitchen/breakfast/dining room is the hub of the home and has a separate utility/boot room Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

A dual aspect fireplace housing a log burning stove is shared with the sitting room

3. Kitchen/breakfast/dining room

A dual aspect fireplace housing a log burning stove is shared with the sitting room Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

This room - measuring 21ft 4in by 17ft 8in - shares the log burning stove with the kitchen. A light room, it also features doors to the garden

4. Sitting room

This room - measuring 21ft 4in by 17ft 8in - shares the log burning stove with the kitchen. A light room, it also features doors to the garden Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

