This amazing Bedford barn-style house has its own heated outdoor pool and detached log cabin

It’s on the market for £1.15m

Holy moly, I need to start doing the lottery again – this place is an absolute stunner but way out of reach for us mere mortals.

A four/five bedroom detached barn style house – in Main Road, Biddenham – it’s got high ceilings and plenty of light.

But what should really get your motor running is the outside.

Not only is there a detached log cabin – currently being used as a gym – but there’s also a heated training exercise pool.

Other features include an open plan kitchen/breakfast/dining room, four bedrooms (though the study could easily become a fifth) and a double garage.

1 . Hallway The spacious hallway has a staircase to a mezzanine galleried family room, and an exposed flagstone floor which continues into the kitchen and sitting room Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen/breakfast/dining room The open plan kitchen/breakfast/dining room is the hub of the home and has a separate utility/boot room Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/breakfast/dining room A dual aspect fireplace housing a log burning stove is shared with the sitting room Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales