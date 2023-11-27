This amazing Bedford barn-style house has its own heated outdoor pool and detached log cabin
Holy moly, I need to start doing the lottery again – this place is an absolute stunner but way out of reach for us mere mortals.
A four/five bedroom detached barn style house – in Main Road, Biddenham – it’s got high ceilings and plenty of light.
But what should really get your motor running is the outside.
Not only is there a detached log cabin – currently being used as a gym – but there’s also a heated training exercise pool.
The property is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford, with offers in excess of £1,150,000 considered – you can view the full Rightmove listing here
Other features include an open plan kitchen/breakfast/dining room, four bedrooms (though the study could easily become a fifth) and a double garage.