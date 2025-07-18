The third stage of this year’s Tour of Britain cycling event is to take place between Milton Keynes and Ampthill, organisers have announced.

The stage on Thursday September 4 will start on Midsummer Boulevard in the centre of Milton Keynes and finish on Woburn Street in Ampthill.

It is the first time that the men’s International Cycling Union race, which was first held in 1945, has come to Ampthill.

The race has previously visited Milton Keynes, which hosted the start of a stage during the 2008 edition.

Action from last year's men's Tour of Britain cycling race. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

That particular stage finished at Newbury in Berkshire, and was won by Australian rider Matthew Goss.

Councillor Mick Legg, Milton Keynes City Council’s cabinet member for sport and leisure said: “Milton Keynes is truly a cycling city with more than 200 miles of redways, two national cycle routes and so many passionate cyclists.

“We’re excited to welcome the Lloyds Tour of Britain back to our city and it promises to be a fantastic celebration for all our cycling enthusiasts.”

Leader of Central Bedfordshire Council Adam Zerny said: “We’re incredibly proud to be hosting a stage of the Lloyds Tour of Britain cycle race for the very first time.

“Many of us remember the moment we were inspired to take up a sport, so perhaps amongst those who watch the athletes whizz past them in September will be a future cycling champion.

“We hope it will be a thrilling day for all residents and visitors alike and are looking forward to welcoming the riders and celebrating this world-class sporting event with our communities."

A detailed route for the Milton Keynes to Ampthill stage will be announced later this month.

The race will feature six stages beginning on Tuesday September 2 at Woodbridge in Suffolk, and will end on Sunday September 7, with locations for the final two stages yet to be announced.

Managing director of British Cycling Events Jonathan Day added: “It is great to be working with Milton Keynes City Council and Central Bedfordshire Council to bring the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men to their communities this September.

“Over the coming weeks we look forward to sharing more exciting details about this year’s race with fans and building up to what will be another incredible edition of the Lloyds Tour of Britain.”

