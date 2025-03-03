Thinking of getting hitched? Here are Bedford's winners in online wedding awards

By Clare Turner
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 15:35 BST
Are you getting hitched soon? (Picture: Pixabay)Are you getting hitched soon? (Picture: Pixabay)
Are you getting hitched soon? (Picture: Pixabay)
If you are tying the knot or thinking of popping the question anytime soon, getting the right venue, caterers or photographers can be a minefield.

Well fear not as a wedding planning platform is aiming to alleviate some of the stress with its Hitched Wedding Awards 2025.

It recognises the UK's top wedding professionals – and what do you know, Bedford has quite a few winners this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hitched.co.uk – part of The Knot Worldwide Inc – crowns its winners based on the number of positive reviews wedding businesses got from clients in 2024. Because, let’s face it, there’s no better judge than engaged and newly married couples, is there?

So who scooped an award?

BEST WEDDING VENUE

Woodland Manor

BEST WEDDING ENTERTAINMENT

Jenny Mathew Art

BEST BEAUTY, HAIR & MAKE UP

Charlotte’s Bridal Hair

lorellamarellamua

Visit here to see all the winners within Bedfordshire

José Melo, vice president of sales EMEA, LATAM & India at The Knot Worldwide Inc, said: “Modern couples want assurance the vendors they choose are reliable and capable of delivering on their needs. The Hitched Wedding Awards reward vendors who consistently go above and beyond for their clients.”

Related topics:BedfordIndia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice