Thinking of getting hitched? Here are Bedford's winners in online wedding awards

Are you getting hitched soon? (Picture: Pixabay)

If you are tying the knot or thinking of popping the question anytime soon, getting the right venue, caterers or photographers can be a minefield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well fear not as a wedding planning platform is aiming to alleviate some of the stress with its Hitched Wedding Awards 2025.

It recognises the UK's top wedding professionals – and what do you know, Bedford has quite a few winners this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hitched.co.uk – part of The Knot Worldwide Inc – crowns its winners based on the number of positive reviews wedding businesses got from clients in 2024. Because, let’s face it, there’s no better judge than engaged and newly married couples, is there?

So who scooped an award?

BEST WEDDING VENUE

BEST WEDDING ENTERTAINMENT

BEST BEAUTY, HAIR & MAKE UP

José Melo, vice president of sales EMEA, LATAM & India at The Knot Worldwide Inc, said: “Modern couples want assurance the vendors they choose are reliable and capable of delivering on their needs. The Hitched Wedding Awards reward vendors who consistently go above and beyond for their clients.”