Thinking of getting hitched? Here are Bedford's winners in online wedding awards
Well fear not as a wedding planning platform is aiming to alleviate some of the stress with its Hitched Wedding Awards 2025.
It recognises the UK's top wedding professionals – and what do you know, Bedford has quite a few winners this year.
Hitched.co.uk – part of The Knot Worldwide Inc – crowns its winners based on the number of positive reviews wedding businesses got from clients in 2024. Because, let’s face it, there’s no better judge than engaged and newly married couples, is there?
So who scooped an award?
BEST WEDDING VENUE
BEST WEDDING ENTERTAINMENT
BEST BEAUTY, HAIR & MAKE UP
José Melo, vice president of sales EMEA, LATAM & India at The Knot Worldwide Inc, said: “Modern couples want assurance the vendors they choose are reliable and capable of delivering on their needs. The Hitched Wedding Awards reward vendors who consistently go above and beyond for their clients.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.