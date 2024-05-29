"They are at most risk of being killed": Police host workshops for teen bikers in Kempston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are hosting a free biker workshop this weekend specifically for anyone aged 16 to 19.

It’s being held at Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service HQ in Kempston on Sunday (June 2) between 8.30am and 4pm.

And, you’ll even get a £100 voucher to spend on equipment if you attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 2021 and 2023, four 16 to 19-year-olds were killed and 126 were seriously injured whilst driving a motorbike across the three counties. And 441 riders were involved in road traffic collisions.

The free workshop takes place at the Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service HQ in Kempston on Sunday, June 2 between 8.30am and 4pm

RPU Inspector Pete Scholes said: “It’s so important to work with this age group, as they are at most risk of being killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“We want to implement good techniques and knowledge from a young age, to ensure riders stay safe on their bikes. Being on a motorcycle can be dangerous; they make up approximately 3% of all traffic, but nationally in 2021, motorcyclists accounted for 20% of those who were killed or seriously injured on our roads. This is disproportionate.”

The workshop – hosted by Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit (RPU) – includes:

An observed ride by police riders and slow riding course

Learning the importance of the correct PPE

Immediate first aid

A VR session to educate riders on hazards on the roads