These are the latest planning applications for Bedford - including proposal to replace part of roof at Bedford Sixth Form
The latest applications submitted include a proposal to replace part of the existing flat roof covering at The Bedford Sixth Form on Bromham Road in Bedford.
Other applications submitted include to replace French doors at a property located at 42 High Street in Riseley.
There is also a proposal for a two storey rear extension and internal alterations at Greenacres, based at 54 Cleat Hill in Bedford.
Two proposals affecting the setting of listed buildings have also been submitted with the first affecting 27 Green End at Renhold.
The proposal is to remove a single storey garage, stores and porch, and to replace them with a single or two storey side and attached single storey front extension to accommodate a porch.
There is also a proposal to install new windows and doors in the existing dwelling, and to render them to the existing front elevation.
The second listed building subject to an application is Uplands on Box End Road in Kempston, with a proposal to create vehicular access at the site.
Feedback can be left on the above applications through to October 22, with comments able to be left online or by writing to the Planning Department at Bedford Borough Council by emailing [email protected], including your postal address.
To view these and other planning applications from your area visit the Public Notice Portal.