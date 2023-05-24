These are the Bedfordshire projects up for a countryside award - and you could pick the winner

Lacemaking, thatching, wilding and making the county a better place are just some of the projects making a bid to be the best of Bedfordshire – and you could help pick the winner.

CPRE Bedfordshire’s Living Countryside Awards celebrate the people and projects making a difference across the county, and The Bedfordshire Choice award goes to the project that best promotes a living and thriving countryside as chosen by the people of Bedfordshire.

This year’s list of shortlisted entrants comes from across the length and breadth of the county, showcasing the very best of Bedfordshire.

Get your vote in now - photo Keith Brown

The projects chose one of three award categories to enter – Made in Bedfordshire, which champions local food, drink and crafts; Keep it Wild, which celebrates projects that nurture nature, recognising groups that are working to improve biodiversity; and Grassroots and Green Shoots which celebrates community action and volunteering.

All 20 shortlisted entrants are included in the Bedfordshire Choice vote, which closes on June 21.

You can vote here.

The nominations are:

Made in Bedfordshire

Aragon Lacemakers (countywide plus current exhibition at The Higgins)

Bathroomatic (Leighton Buzzard)

Hay Lane Flowers (Stagsden)

Hillside Market Garden (Gravenhurst)

Morgan Pell Meats (North Bedfordshire)

Thatching in Bedfordshire (Chris Dodson Thatcher)

Warden Abbey Vineyard (Old Warden)

Keep it Wild

Barton Hill Farm (Lilley)

Bradgers Hill Wilder Futures (Luton)

Friends of Harrold-Odell Country Park

Friends of Studham Common (Luton)

Mowsbury Hillfort (Bedford)

Putnoe Wood (Bedford)

Grassroots and Green Shoots

Dunstable Wombles

Edible High Town (Luton)

Inclusive Farm (Steppingley)

Queens Park Community Organisation Green Project (Bedford)

Save Steppingley Road Field (Flitwick)

SHARE: Flitwick and Ampthill

Windsor Drive Community Open Space (Houghton Regis)