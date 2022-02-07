These are the Bedford councillors who are supposed to represent you as East West route discussions continue

East West Railway Company (EWR Co) has invited community representatives from every parish, ward and electoral division along the potential route of East West Rail to join regular discussions.

In Bedford, they are:

Castle ward - Cllr Lucy Bywater & Cllr Ben Foley

East West Rail

Cauldwell - Cllr Abu Sultan & Cllr Fouzia Zamir Atiq

De Parys - Cllr David Sawyer & Cllr Henry Vann

Goldington - Cllr Timothy Caswell & Cllr Christine McHugh

Harpur - Cllr Colleen Atkins & Cllr Louise Jackson

Kingsbrook - Cllr Dean Crofts & Cllr Patrick Solomon

Newnham - Cllr Hilde Hendrickx & Cllr Jake Sampson

Putnoe - Cllr Michael Headley & Cllr Max Royden

Queen's Park - Cllr Nesreen Akhtar & Cllr Mohammed Masud

They are have been invited to represent their communities at these discussion groups - which will continue throughout the planning, building and running of the new railway.

There will be 17 location-specific discussion groups in total along the East West Rail route with meetings set to take place every three months.

Simon Blanchflower CBE, chief executive at East West Railway Company said: “These groups offer an opportunity for local representatives to have honest discussions with our team at regular intervals, during and outside of formal consultations.

"Most importantly, it will give our team the chance to really listen to the things that are important to local communities.

"We’ll keep listening and working with local representatives to make sure any disruption to their communities is justified and kept to a minimum.”