These are the 10 most popular breeds of adorable dogs in Bedford

With endless lockdowns last year, many of us welcomed new four-legged family members into our homes.

The chance to get some fresh air with a pampered pooch during the pandemic meant dog ownership rose by nearly eight per cent to around 250,000, according to the Kennel Club.

But what cute canines have won you over?

Here we feature the top 10 most popular breeds in Bedford - according to the Kennel Club, which runs the Petlog microchipping database.

The only question is, has your pet been crowned top dog?

1. Labrador Retriever The new top dog is the Labrador Retriever, which has seen its popularity increase by 13 per cent over lockdown. Labradors were originally imported into the UK from Canada

2. French Bulldog After taking the title of most popular dog in 2019, the French Bulldog drops to second place after a slight decrease in registrations

3. Cocker Spaniel The third most popular dog in Britain is the Cocker Spaniel - which can actually be one of two distinct breeds, the American Cocker Spaniel or the English Cocker Spaniel

4. Miniature Smooth Haired Dachshund Breaking into the top four is the Miniature Smooth Haired Dachshund, which has enjoyed a 24 per cent rise in registration numbers in just a single year. there are now five times as many of the cute sausage dogs as there were a decade ago