The Restaurant Report, which looks at the top 10 best reviewed restaurants in Bedford according to TripAdvisor, has been created by Online Marketing Surgery in association with MG Timber.

The list is regularly updated to reflect current reviews with the latest list highlighting Olive Tree, based at Riverside Square, in the top spot. The restaurant is a Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant & Cocktail Bar offering authentic Turkish cuisine, alongside generous portion sizes.

Corner 5, set in an idyllic location at Box End Park in Kempston, has also topped the list but is currently number 2, offering fantastic seasonal menus using the finest ingredients sourced as much as possible from local suppliers based in and around Bedford.

The list also features four Indian restaurants, including Deshi Spice of Tavistock Street, which last week marked its 12th anniversary, two Turkish restaurants and an Italian restaurant, il Basilica in Mill Street, Bedford.

Also on the list is long-standing Elstow restaurant, St Helena, set in a 16th century mansion on the outskirts of the village and named after the nearby St Helena Abbey. This stylish eatery is the perfect place to head to for an anniversary celebration or a special event.

The Orchard Harvester in Riverfield Drive, completes the list, offering a spacious restaurant which caters for family dining but also boasts the perfect location for eating out on special occasions.

Scroll down for full listing:

1 . Olive Tree Olive Tree Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant & Cocktail Bar is a gastronomic delight ideally located at Riverside Square for both takeaway and dine-in customers. Most diners, according to TripAdvisor feel they receive great value, enjoying the quality and quantity of food at reasonable prices. The authentic Turkish cuisine is recommended alongside generous portion sizes. The staff's friendly and attentive service is often highlighted, particularly during special occasions, adding to the restaurant's vibrant and welcoming atmosphere.Photo: TripAdvisor

2 . Corner 5 The Corner 5 restaurant located within the scenic setting of Box End Park offers a unique dining experience, changing menus with the seasons to use the finest available ingredients, sourced as much as possible from local suppliers based in and around Bedford.Photo: Corner 5

3 . Chaat Haus Chaat Haus on The Broadway has earned rave reviews for its unique and flavourful homemade chaats, with many guests appreciating the restaurant's ability to cater to diverse dietary needs without compromising on authentic taste. The service is often highlighted as attentive and personalised, with staff praised for their knowledge and accommodation.Photo: TripAdvisor

4 . il Basilico il Basilico on Mill Street is small, family-run restaurant dedicated to providing incredible Italian dishes, all lovingly prepared by chef Alex, who brings 10 years of experience running busy kitchens across Norfolk, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.Photo: il Basilico