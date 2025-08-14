Image provided by Everyone's Gang

Everyone’s Gang, a new youth organisation, is making its presence felt by placing the powerful concept of “lived experience” at the heart of its mission.

The organisation was founded by Pete Henrickson, a veteran of the youth sector, and Tyrrel Clara, a young man who has directly navigated the challenges the organization seeks to address.

Pete, who has worked ad-hoc for over 15 years with national charities like the Teenage Cancer Trust, Outward Bound Trust, Centrepoint (London), and Bradfield Youth Club in Peckham, said their collaboration is designed to provide a level of connection and relatability that other groups often lack.

He was introduced to Tyrrel by his daughter – Tyrrel with his “lived experience” was keen to turn his life around,

Image provided by Everyone's Gang

“We got on really well, and Everyone’s Gang was Tyrrel’s idea, the name, the logo (a black and white fist bump),” Pete said. “It really struck a chord with me, and we haven’t looked back.”

Pete emphasised that this direct lived experience is “vital” and a key differentiator.

“Very few if any [organisations] can reach out, talk to the young people at their level, and [understand] the kind of experiences that they’re going through,” he explained.

He noted that Tyrrel’s journey allows him to resonate deeply with the youth, showing them that “there’s another way, a better way.”

Image provided by Everyone's Gang

The organisation, a Community Interest Company (CIC) launched in May 2024, operates a unit in Kempston, called The Blueprint, where young people can receive support.

Initially, the founders planned to partner with other charities, but the demand for their services was so great that they decided to establish Everyone’s Gang as a standalone entity.

It is in the process of transferring to full charitable status.

Everyone’s Gang is funded through a mix of sources: an initial entrepreneurial guarantee to cover the wages of its three paid staff members, fees for the programmes it delivers, and grants from bodies such as the Police and Crime Commissioner (£15,000) and Bedford Borough Council.

Image provided by Everyone's Gang

They also rely on donations and fundraisers.

Everyone’s Gang offers a variety of services to its target audience of schools and youth groups. They provide free school assembly talks, as well as longer-term programs for groups of 10 to 15 young people who are having problems at school or in their social lives.

They also offer one-on-one mentoring, which can last anywhere from 10 weeks to two years, for individuals referred by schools, police, social services, or even their own parents.

Pete is candid about the organisation’s newness, acknowledging that it is a learning process.

A recent social media post, which was made based on incorrect information, had caused significant upset.

Pete said Everyone’s Gang recognised that this was a “big mistake” and has apologised, stating that it was not their intent to promote or make excuses for the behaviour in question.

The founder was clear that the organisation is “naive” and still learning, but their commitment to doing good work remains strong. The post has since been deleted.

Anyone interested in Everyone’s Gang’s offer, they can make an initial approach via Instagram or LinkedIn (their website is under development).

“We then send them a student referral form, then run through their expectations and what we can deliver,” Pete said.

“Following that, there’s a meet and greet meeting where we plan how to move forward,” he said.

With a commitment to learn from its mistakes and a passion for helping young people, Everyone’s Gang is determined to prove that its approach can make a lasting difference in the community.