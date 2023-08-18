Graeme Mulheron , owner of The Zip Yard Bedford with Russell Beard, the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire

The Zip Yard in Bedford is celebrating its 10th anniversary on the High Street - by giving customers the chance to win a swanky Fortnum & Mason gift hamper.

The shop is marking a decade of providing clothing alterations, tailoring and dry cleaning – and has welcomed more than 100,000 customers since it first opened its doors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As part of its week-long celebrations, The Zip Yard is presenting a raffle ticket to every customer that comes into the store, with one lucky winner receiving the gift hamper.

Russell Beard, the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, joined The Zip Yard Bedford owner Graeme Mulheron to congratulate the team on its milestone birthday.

Graeme, who has 30 years of history in the town, has been instrumental in the store's enduring success, which now employs 11 people.

He said: "The team and I take immense pride in delivering unparalleled customer service. Our commitment extends beyond simply providing expert clothing alterations and tailoring; it's about creating a positive and memorable experience for every customer who walks through our doors."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The shop has won 'The Zip Yard Centre of the Year' for an unprecedented four years in a row.

Graeme and his team have also supported good causes, with an ongoing collaboration with The Smart Prebend Day Centre collecting clothing to support those in need.