The wait is almost over but was it worth it?: Bedford's Midland Road to reopen to two-way traffic
Yes, we’re talking about the Midland Road improvements and linked closures – but the good news is, the road will reopen to two-way traffic on Sunday, June 11.
It has been revamped as part of a regeneration project – funded through the Bedford Town Deal – a £22.6 million government investment aimed at revitalising the town centre.
Samantha Laycock, chair of the Bedford Town Deal Board, said: “These works aim to transform this key gateway into Bedford town centre, creating a safer, more attractive, and welcoming environment for pedestrians, visitors, and residents alike. We would like to thank the various specialist teams for completing these works in such a busy area. This is just the beginning of Midland Road’s transformation thanks to the successful bid and we can’t wait to see the end result.”
Councillor Andrea Spice, portfolio holder for economic growth, planning and prosperity at Bedford Borough Council, said: "Reopening Midland Road to two-way traffic is a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance Bedford’s town centre. These improvements will not only make the area safer and more accessible but also create a vibrant, welcoming space that residents and visitors can enjoy for years to come. We thank everyone for their patience during the works and look forward to unveiling the completed scheme in June."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.