The Range store at Kempston Interchange could expand if neighbours move out

The Range store at Kempston's Interchange Retail Park could grow - if the neighbours move out.

Bedford Borough Council has received a planning application which, if granted, would enable The Range to apply to occupy the units currently used by Dreams and ScS furniture store.

The applicant said both units are reaching the end of their lease agreements and “given structural changes and ongoing challenges in the retail market, it is not clear whether ScS or Dreams will renew their respective leases”.

They added there is interest from The Range to further expand their existing operation at the site which could include an extension into the other units.

The Range, Dreams and ScS stores at the Interchange Retail Park, Kempston Photo: LDRS

The applicant said this will “secure and safeguard the ongoing viability and productivity of the units in the future”.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/01663/S73.

The overall consultation expiry date is Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

ScS and Dreams were approached for a comment, but neither responded at the time of publication.

Further details can be found on the Bedford Borough Council planning portal.