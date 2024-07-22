The rain stayed away as crowds flocked to Bedford River Festival

Even the weather played nice after a couple of days of heavy rain earlier in the week.
There was something for everyone with plenty of music and the arts, plus amazing cars as part of the Festival of Motoring. But the real star was of course the river with dragon boat racing, the raft race, stand up paddleboarding, a jets boots display and the illuminated boat parade.
