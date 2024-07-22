The Wadys Electrical Raft Team at Bedford River Festival (Picture: Donna Samuels Photography)The Wadys Electrical Raft Team at Bedford River Festival (Picture: Donna Samuels Photography)
The Wadys Electrical Raft Team at Bedford River Festival (Picture: Donna Samuels Photography)

The rain stayed away as crowds flocked to Bedford River Festival

By Clare Turner
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 12:53 BST
It was a fun-filled weekend for the town as families and friends enjoyed the river festival.

Even the weather played nice after a couple of days of heavy rain earlier in the week.

There was something for everyone with plenty of music and the arts, plus amazing cars as part of the Festival of Motoring. But the real star was of course the river with dragon boat racing, the raft race, stand up paddleboarding, a jets boots display and the illuminated boat parade.

Trying out the classic cars

1.

Trying out the classic cars Photo: Donna Samuels Photography

Rock Choir opened the main stage at the festival

2.

Rock Choir opened the main stage at the festival Photo: Donna Samuels Photography

Dancing at the Sports Stage

3.

Dancing at the Sports Stage Photo: Donna Samuels Photography

Swingsters Dance demos

4.

Swingsters Dance demos Photo: Donna Samuels Photography

