The Place given £3k to remove asbestos from Bedford venue
The venue – in Bradgate Road – had hoped to fit a stairlift to make it more accessible but the project stalled when asbestos was discovered in the staircase.
Step in the Theatres Trust – a national advisory and advocacy body for theatres – which has just announced the latest venues to receive cash through its Small Grants Programme.
The trust is giving The Place Theatre a grant of £3,379 which the venue will use to remove the asbestos – and, once completed, will allow the stairlift project to proceed.
The Small Grants Programme – with The Linbury Trust – funds not-for-profit theatres to deliver small projects that make a big difference to their resilience, sustainability, and accessibility, or to increase the diversity of their audiences.
