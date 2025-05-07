The Place given £3k to remove asbestos from Bedford venue

By Clare Turner
Published 7th May 2025, 12:05 BST
The Place Theatre, BedfordThe Place Theatre, Bedford
The Theatres Trust has given The Place a massive cash boost to help it install a stairlift.

The venue – in Bradgate Road – had hoped to fit a stairlift to make it more accessible but the project stalled when asbestos was discovered in the staircase.

Step in the Theatres Trust – a national advisory and advocacy body for theatres – which has just announced the latest venues to receive cash through its Small Grants Programme.

The trust is giving The Place Theatre a grant of £3,379 which the venue will use to remove the asbestos – and, once completed, will allow the stairlift project to proceed.

The Small Grants Programme – with The Linbury Trust – funds not-for-profit theatres to deliver small projects that make a big difference to their resilience, sustainability, and accessibility, or to increase the diversity of their audiences.

