The Place theatre is celebrating its 20 years in the town on Friday (January 13) with a performance of Jim Cartwright’s Two.

And, according to Bedford Players Trust – which runs the venue in Bradgate Road – this is going to be something special.

Not only was Two the first performance presented at The Place but on Friday, it will be performed by the same cast with the same backstage team.

The Place theatre

Since it opened in 2003, The Place has played host to high-quality and cutting-edge professional theatre, as well as being home to Bedford’s best amateur and community-led theatre companies.

A year-round programme of theatre, music and film includes children’s theatre, folk music, musical theatre, comedy – the venue is even home to several community groups providing activities ranging from young persons’ art classes to pilates.