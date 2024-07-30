"The pain and heartache is immeasurable": Family pay tribute to man who died in Greenfield collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a man who died in a road collision have paid tribute – calling him “ridiculously funny” and “generous”.

Dexter Milbourne, 21, from Silsoe, was riding his motorcycle when he was involved in a collision with a parked grey BMW 620 in High Street, Greenfield just before 4am on Wednesday (July 24).

Emergency services attended, but Dexter was pronounced dead shortly after.

In a tribute, Dexter’s family said: “At 4am on Wednesday 24 July 2024 our precious boy was ripped from our lives. He was ridiculously funny, generous, and loved by everyone who met him. He had so much love and so much of his life left to live. The pain and heartache we are in as a family is immeasurable. Our lives have changed forever.

Dexter Milbourne

“Dexter was a talented rider, he loved his bikes, from riding a quad bike at two-years-old, getting into motocross at four and racing at six, through autos to 250cc, the events, races and tracks all over the UK; weekends spent in muddy paddocks with family and friends from all over, are fond memories for us all.

“The tributes laid at the crash site have been thoughtful and generous and we appreciate the time his friends have taken to be there. We would like to thank the people who called 999, the paramedics who worked so hard to give him life, and the support of family liaison officers PC Fage and PC Webb.”

Officers are appealing for witnesses as they continue their investigation into the incident.

Detective Sergeant Ben Heath, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our sincere sympathies are with Dexter’s family and friends as we continue to investigate the circumstances around this tragic incident.

Dexter Milbourne on his bike

“We would like to take this time to ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any dashcam or doorbell footage to please get in touch with us to help our investigation.”