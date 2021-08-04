The lost pubs of Bedford - but how many do you remember?
We take a look back at some of our forgotten boozers
Good for a pub crawl or just spending the entire night in one boozer with your mates, Bedford has always boasted a great selection of watering holes.
But, sadly over the years, some of our beloved pubs have been converted into takeaways or bulldozed to make way for another development.
A personal favourite was The Angel, in Elstow Road - a pub/venue, which put on a huge variety of bands over the years including a little known Brit Pop combo in the 90s.
What was their name again? Oh yeah, Oasis.
Anyway, here we feature a selection - which is by no means exhaustive - courtesy of The Lost Pubs Project
Hopefully, it will bring back some memories.