The lost pubs of Bedford - but how many do you remember?

Good for a pub crawl or just spending the entire night in one boozer with your mates, Bedford has always boasted a great selection of watering holes.

But, sadly over the years, some of our beloved pubs have been converted into takeaways or bulldozed to make way for another development.

A personal favourite was The Angel, in Elstow Road - a pub/venue, which put on a huge variety of bands over the years including a little known Brit Pop combo in the 90s.

What was their name again? Oh yeah, Oasis.

Anyway, here we feature a selection - which is by no means exhaustive - courtesy of The Lost Pubs Project

Hopefully, it will bring back some memories.

1. The Anglers Rest was situated at 106 Clapham Road

2. The Bird In Hand was situated at 117 Brickhill Drive. This pub has now been converted into a Tesco Express

3. The Century was in Church Lane. This pub has now been demolished

4. The Dew Drop in Britannia Road. It was surrounded by buildings owned by Bedford Hospital. It has now been demolished