The night was a celebration of genre-defining synth and new wave music, with unforgettable performances from Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey and Blancmange setting the stage for an electric headline set.

Blancmange opened the night with a shimmering, synth-driven set, weaving through cult favourites like “Living on the Ceiling” and “Blind Vision” with infectious energy.

Next up, Tom Bailey of Thompson Twins treated fans to a joyous, retro-futurist set packed with timeless hits including “Doctor! Doctor!”, “Hold Me Now” and “You Take Me Up.”

The Human League brought night one to a powerful close, with Phil Oakey, Susan Ann Sulley and Joanne Catherall proving once again why they remain icons of British pop. Their set included genre-defining anthems such as “Don’t You Want Me”, “Mirror Man”, “Human” and “(Keep Feeling) Fascination”. Bedford Summer Sessions continues throughout the week with more huge names still to come.

Tonight will see Café Mambo Ibiza ft. Melanie C, Jax Jones, Fedde Le Grand, Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago, CHLO and FIVEPASTS taking to the stage.

And on Saturday, crowds can experience the energetic sounds of Supergrass, The Coral and Willie J Healey, with McFly, Twin Atlantic and Devon bringing the sessions to a close on Sunday.

A limited number of tickets are still available at www.smmrsessions.com/locations/bedford.

