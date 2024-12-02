The Human League and McFly latest headliners announced for Bedford Park summer concerts
The Human League and McFly will be playing the park next year as part of the TK Maxx presents Bedford Summer Sessions 2025.
It’s shaping up to be another smörgåsbord of music – with Live Nation and Cuffe & Taylor bringing Simple Minds, Rag’n’Bone Man, Supergrass and now the League and McFly to town. Good times.
Tickets for the latest names go on general sale this Friday (December 6) from smmrsessions.com or ticketmaster.co.uk.
Pop rockers McFly will perform on Sunday, July 13 and will no doubt perform many if not all of their seven number one singles including All About You.
And The Human League – synth-pop’s first international superstars – will headline on Thursday, July 10. For the uninitiated, they rose to prominence with their 1981 album Dare, which propelled them to global fame with Don’t You Want Me.
They even worked with the legendary Minneapolis duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis on the hit song Human.
Joining them is Tom Bailey, he of the Thompson Twins (who can forget Hold Me Now); and Blancmange (Living On The Ceiling anyone?).
